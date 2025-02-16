ADF Foods Releases Unaudited Financial Results for 2024

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

ADF Foods Limited ( (IN:ADFFOODS) ) has shared an announcement.

ADF Foods Limited has announced that its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ending on 31st December 2024 have been published in the ‘Financial Express’ and ‘Lokmitra’ newspapers. This publication complies with SEBI regulations, ensuring transparency and timely disclosure to stakeholders, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about ADF Foods Limited

YTD Price Performance: -22.75%

Average Trading Volume: 16,653

Current Market Cap: 25.05B INR

