Adelong Gold Expands With Lithium Prospects

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has fully redeemed its Convertible Note by a cash payment of $250,000 plus interest, solidifying its financial stance. The company is expanding its mining interests with a focus on lithium exploration in Brazil’s ‘Lithium Valley’, having secured significant landholding and commenced exploration activities. Adelong Gold’s growth is marked by a 45% increase in resources at its Adelong Goldfield Project and the acquisition of additional exploration licenses in the lithium-rich Paraiba Province.

