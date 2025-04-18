Adeka Receives Shareholder Proposal for Subsidiary Policy Amendment

The latest update is out from Adeka ( (JP:4401) ).

Adeka Corporation has received a shareholder proposal from City Index Eleventh Co., Ltd., which will be considered for the agenda at the upcoming Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2025. The proposal suggests amending the company’s articles of incorporation to create a special committee focused on the holding policy for listed subsidiaries, specifically targeting Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd. Adeka Corporation will review the proposal and disclose the Board of Directors’ opinions once a decision is made.

More about Adeka

Average Trading Volume: 100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.98B

Learn more about 4401 stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue