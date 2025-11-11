Adeka Corporation Reports Stable Financial Performance for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Adeka ( (JP:4401) ) has issued an update.
Adeka Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 0.3% to ¥195,710 million. Operating profit rose by 8% and ordinary profit by 18.6%, indicating improved operational efficiency. The company’s comprehensive income saw a significant increase of 127.5% compared to the previous year. The equity-to-asset ratio improved to 56.3%, reflecting a stronger financial position. The company maintained its dividend forecast, with an annual dividend per share expected to be ¥104.00 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. These results suggest a stable financial outlook and potential positive implications for stakeholders.
More about Adeka
Adeka Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the chemical industry. The company focuses on producing a range of chemical products and materials, serving various market segments.
Average Trading Volume: 297,446
Current Market Cap: Yen364B
See more data about 4401 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.