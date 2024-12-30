Addvalue Technologies Secures Major Orders in Space Connectivity

Addvalue Technologies Ltd (SG:A31) has released an update.
Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Addvalue Technologies Ltd has secured repeat orders worth US$1.11 million for its Inter-Satellite Data Relay System terminals, indicating a strong demand from existing clients aiming to enhance their satellite communications. These orders contribute to a robust order book valued at US$16.9 million, with expectations for significant positive financial impact in the coming year. This development underscores the company’s growth in the space connectivity sector.
For further insights into SG:A31 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.