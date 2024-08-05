Addvalue Technologies Reports $2.22M in New Orders

Addvalue Technologies Ltd (SG:A31) has released an update.

Addvalue Technologies Ltd has announced securing new orders totaling US$2.22 million for its Inter-Satellite Data Relay System terminals, indicating a robust expansion by two existing clients. These latest orders contribute to a significant order book value of US$10.56 million, with expectations of a positive financial impact within the fiscal year ending March 2025. The company highlights its focus on advanced digital connectivity and communication solutions in alignment with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

