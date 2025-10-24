Addnode Group Reports Q3 2025 Results Amid Strategic Acquisitions and AI Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Addnode Group AB Class B ( ($SE:ANOD.B) ) just unveiled an update.

Addnode Group AB reported a 29% decrease in net sales for the third quarter of 2025, impacted by currency effects and restructuring costs. Despite this, the company maintained a stable market position, with significant acquisition activity, including the purchase of Solidcad in Canada and X10D Solutions in Sweden, which are expected to bolster its global footprint and profitability. The company is also investing in AI and product development, aiming to double its EBITA within five years, reflecting a strategic focus on growth and efficiency improvements.

Addnode Group AB Class B operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing digital solutions across various industries including construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, defense, life sciences, and the public sector. The company is known for its software and services that enhance process management, product lifecycle management, and design management, with a strong market presence in Europe, North America, and Latin America.

