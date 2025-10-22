Addnode Group Expands Credit Facility to Bolster Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Addnode Group AB Class B ( ($SE:ANOD.B) ) has issued an announcement.

Addnode Group has extended its credit facility by SEK 1,100 million, bringing the total to SEK 3,700 million, with Nordea, SEB, and AB Svensk Exportkredit. This extension, which includes more favorable interest terms, will support the company’s strategy and financial targets, enhancing its capacity to manage, acquire, and develop digital solutions businesses. This move is expected to strengthen Addnode Group’s market position and operational capabilities, aligning with global trends in digitalization and sustainability.

Addnode Group is a leading global provider of software and services focused on digitalization, offering solutions for design, construction, product data, and facility management. The company supports the public sector with document and case management solutions and operates in 20 countries with a workforce of 2,700 employees. It is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Large Cap segment.

