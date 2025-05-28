Addnode Group Acquires Norwegian No Code Company Genus

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Addnode Group AB Class B ( ($SE:ANOD.B) ) has shared an update.

Addnode Group has announced the acquisition of Genus AS, a Norwegian company known for its No Code platform aimed at banks, insurance companies, and the public sector. This acquisition, set to be completed by July 2025, will enhance Addnode Group’s Process Management division, bolstering its position in the Nordics with Genus’ scalable platform and strong customer relationships. The transaction involves a mix of cash and Class B shares, with potential additional payments based on Genus’ future financial performance. The acquisition is anticipated to positively impact Addnode Group’s earnings per share.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:ANOD.B) stock is a Buy with a SEK110.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Addnode Group AB Class B stock, see the SE:ANOD.B Stock Forecast page.

More about Addnode Group AB Class B

Addnode Group is a leading global provider of software and services focused on digitalizing society, specializing in design, construction, product data, and facility management. The company supports the public sector with document and case management solutions and aims to create sustainable value growth through acquisitions and a growth platform for its subsidiaries. With a presence in 19 countries across four continents, Addnode Group has 2,700 employees and reported net sales of SEK 7.8 billion in 2024. Its Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Large Cap segment.

Average Trading Volume: 153,212

Current Market Cap: SEK13.72B

Find detailed analytics on ANOD.B stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.