AddLife AB Reports Strong Growth and Earnings

AddLife AB Class B is a prominent player in the life sciences sector, specializing in providing advanced products and services in the Labtech and Medtech markets across Europe. The company’s recent earnings report highlights a strong quarter with significant organic growth and improved margins, reflecting its strategic focus on efficiency and product portfolio enhancement. Key financial metrics include a 4% increase in net sales to SEK 2,429 million and a notable 17% rise in EBITA to SEK 270 million, driven by a 6% organic growth rate. The company’s profit after tax surged by 228% to SEK 82 million, and earnings per share increased to SEK 0.66. The acquisition of Edge Medical Ltd. is expected to further bolster annual net sales by approximately SEK 90 million. Looking ahead, AddLife’s management remains optimistic about continued growth and profitability improvements, supported by its strong market position and strategic initiatives in high-margin niches.

