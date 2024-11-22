Addex Therapeutics Reports Substantial Asset Growth

Addex Therapeutics (GB:0QNV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Addex Therapeutics has seen a notable increase in its total assets, rising to CHF 12.17 million as of September 30, 2024, from CHF 4.64 million at the end of 2023. Meanwhile, the company’s equity improved significantly to CHF 11.06 million from CHF 1.15 million, reflecting a positive shift in financial health. This financial update could attract investors looking for promising growth in the biotech sector.

For further insights into GB:0QNV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.