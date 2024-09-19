Addex Therapeutics Reports Profitable H1 2024

Addex Therapeutics (GB:0QNV) has released an update.

Addex Therapeutics experienced a notable financial turnaround in the first half of 2024, posting a net profit of CHF 9.8 million compared to a net loss in the previous year, largely due to the profitable sale of a business unit to Neurosterix Pharma. This positive shift is attributed to both the cash received and the fair value of equity interest gained from the transaction. The company will further discuss these results and provide updates on their product pipeline in an upcoming conference on September 30, 2024.

