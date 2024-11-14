Adcore Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Profitability

Adcore (TSE:ADCO) has released an update.

Adcore Inc. has reported robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with notable revenue growth of 27% in North America and 26% in APAC regions. The company achieved a significant improvement in gross profit, increasing to CAD$3.7 million, and gross margins rising to 47%, highlighting effective operational strategies. Adcore’s focus on technological advancements and strategic market expansion continues to drive profitability and long-term value.

For further insights into TSE:ADCO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.