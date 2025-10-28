Adcore Partners with HockeyStickMan to Boost E-commerce Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Adcore ( (TSE:ADCO) ) is now available.

Adcore has been appointed by HockeyStickMan, a prominent online retailer of hockey equipment, to lead their digital marketing efforts. By utilizing its advanced AI-powered platform, Adcore aims to enhance HockeyStickMan’s online strategy and engagement, thereby improving visibility and performance across digital channels. This partnership signifies a strategic move for HockeyStickMan to elevate its brand presence and accelerate growth, leveraging Adcore’s expertise in digital marketing and e-commerce technologies.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ADCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ADCO is a Neutral.

Adcore’s overall score is driven by its solid revenue growth and cash reserves, which are offset by ongoing profitability challenges and negative valuation metrics. The positive momentum from recent earnings and strategic focus on AI-driven innovation provide growth opportunities but also highlight the need for sustainable profitability improvements.

More about Adcore

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company that provides digital marketing solutions to entrepreneurs and advertisers. The company leverages its proprietary AI technology to manage and automate e-commerce store advertising, ensuring maximum return on investment. Adcore is a certified partner with major platforms like Google, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and TikTok, and operates from its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, with additional offices in Toronto, Melbourne, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

