ADC Therapeutics Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

ADC Therapeutics Ltd ( (ADCT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information ADC Therapeutics Ltd presented to its investors.
ADC Therapeutics Ltd, a leader in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), is focused on transforming cancer treatment through its innovative therapies, including ZYNLONTA, which targets diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The company is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with operations in London and New Jersey.
In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, ADC Therapeutics highlighted significant progress in its clinical trials and financial strategies. The company completed a $60 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing to support the expansion of ZYNLONTA and strengthen its balance sheet.
Key financial metrics revealed a net product revenue of $15.8 million for the quarter, a slight decrease from the previous year, attributed to lower sales volume. Research and development expenses decreased due to reduced spending on discontinued programs, while general and administrative expenses also saw a decline. The company reported a net loss of $41 million for the quarter, an improvement from the previous year’s loss.
Operationally, ADC Therapeutics is advancing its clinical trials, with updated data from LOTIS-7 expected by year-end and LOTIS-5 topline results anticipated in the first half of 2026. The company is also progressing with its PSMA-targeting ADC, with IND-enabling activities expected to conclude by the end of 2025.
Looking ahead, ADC Therapeutics remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by a strengthened financial position and ongoing clinical developments. The company is poised to continue advancing its pipeline and exploring new therapeutic opportunities in the ADC space.