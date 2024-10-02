ADC Therapeutics and the Perils of Outsourced Trials: Navigating the Uncertainty of ZYNLONTA’s Phase 2 Study

ADC Therapeutics Ltd (ADCT) has disclosed a new risk, in the Innovation / R&D category.

ADC Therapeutics Ltd faces considerable uncertainty with its reliance on investigator-initiated clinical trials, such as the ongoing Phase 2 study of ZYNLONTA. The company lacks control over these trials’ design, execution, and quality assurance of data, which poses a significant risk to the integrity and reliability of clinical outcomes. Without direct oversight, ADC Therapeutics cannot guarantee adherence to regulatory standards or the accuracy of trial results, leaving critical data subject to potential inaccuracies and affecting the predictability of trial success and regulatory approval timelines.

The average ADCT stock price target is $8.33, implying 166.99% upside potential.

