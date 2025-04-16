Adastria Extends and Enhances Stock Incentive Plan for Executives

Adastria Co.,Ltd. ( (JP:2685) ) has provided an announcement.

Adastria Co., Ltd. has decided to continue and enhance its stock incentive plan for executive officers and senior management, initially adopted in 2016. The plan aims to align the interests of executives with company performance and long-term value creation by granting company shares based on performance metrics. To support this initiative, Adastria will extend the ESOP Trust period and make additional monetary contributions to fund the acquisition of company shares, reflecting a commitment to incentivize leadership and drive corporate growth.

Adastria Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on fashion and apparel. The company provides a range of clothing and accessories, catering to various market segments.

