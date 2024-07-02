Adastria Co. Sees Strong Summer Sales Performance

Adastria Co.,Ltd. (JP:2685) has released an update.

Adastria Co., Ltd. reports strong sales performance for their June period with all store sales at 108.8% and same store sales at 106.5% compared to the previous year. Summer products, particularly functional material trousers and short-sleeved tops, showed robust sales, alongside popular summer outing products like sneaker sandals and handy fans. The report highlights a positive impact of additional holidays and includes preliminary figures which will be updated in subsequent reports.

