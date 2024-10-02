Adastria Co. Sees Robust Sales Growth in September

Adastria Co.,Ltd. (JP:2685) has released an update.

Adastria Co., Ltd. reports strong sales performance with all store sales reaching 111.4% and same store sales at 108.8% compared to the previous year for the month of September. The increase is attributed to the late summer heat driving sales of seasonal products, strong performance of autumn products, and positive impact from an additional holiday. Products such as autumn-winter pants, denim, checkered long sleeves, light outers, and furniture from a furniture fair contributed to this success.

