Adastra Holdings Confirms Management Changes Amidst Strategic Growth

Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. ( (TSE:XTRX) ) just unveiled an update.

Adastra Holdings Ltd. has confirmed its current management structure following a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission. Lachlan McLeod, who resigned as Interim CEO, CFO, and Corporate Secretary, continues to provide financial services as an external consultant through an agreement with Stornoway Consulting Corp. The company’s board is currently handling management duties while they search for permanent replacements for the CEO, CFO, and Corporate Secretary roles. This management update is part of Adastra’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency and efficiency in its operations, ensuring stability and strategic growth in the competitive cannabis market.

More about Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.

Adastra Holdings Ltd. is a prominent Canadian company in the cannabis industry, specializing in the production and processing of cannabis products for adult-use and medical markets. With well-established brands like Phyto Extractions and Endgame Extracts, Adastra operates a Health Canada licensed facility focusing on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing. The company partners with healthcare professionals to develop cannabis-based therapeutic products, distributing its offerings across over 2,000 retail locations nationwide.

YTD Price Performance: -6.94%

Average Trading Volume: 2,323

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.88M

