Adastra Holdings Announces Major Share Consolidation

Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. (TSE:XTRX) has released an update.

Adastra Holdings Ltd., a leading cannabis processor, is set to undergo a significant reduction in its number of shares through a 10:1 share consolidation, pending approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. This restructuring will decrease the total common shares from nearly 56 million to approximately 5.6 million, with adjustments to outstanding options and no fractional shares issued. The company’s shares are expected to trade under the existing symbol ‘XTRX’ after the consolidation.

