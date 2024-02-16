Adaptimmune Therapeutics Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) has released an update.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule, ensuring its continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market. After previously falling short of the $1.00 per share requirement, the company’s share price has now closed above this threshold for ten consecutive days, satisfying Nasdaq’s standards and closing the issue.

For further insights into ADAP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.