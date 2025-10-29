Adapti Board Member Matthew Balk Resigns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Adapti ( (ADTI) ) is now available.

On October 25, 2025, Matthew Balk resigned from the board of directors of Adapti, Inc. His resignation was not due to any disagreements with the company’s operations, policies, or practices.

More about Adapti

Average Trading Volume: 592

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.46M

Learn more about ADTI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue