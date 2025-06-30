AdaptHealth Completes Sale of Infusion Assets

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

AdaptHealth ( (AHCO) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 30, 2025, AdaptHealth Corp. announced the completion of the sale of certain infusion assets from its Wellness at Home segment, which is part of a strategic focus to exit ancillary product lines. This transaction, completed earlier in June, allowed the company to make a $65 million prepayment on its term loan, following a previous $70 million prepayment in May. The disposed assets accounted for approximately $52 million in annual revenue and $5 million in annual Adjusted EBITDA. As a result of these changes, AdaptHealth revised its financial guidance for fiscal year 2025, adjusting its revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow projections.

The most recent analyst rating on (AHCO) stock is a Buy with a $11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AdaptHealth stock, see the AHCO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AHCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AHCO is a Neutral.

AdaptHealth’s overall score reflects a balanced but cautious outlook. The company’s financial performance shows resilience with improvements in profitability and cash flow, yet declining revenue and leverage remain concerns. Technical analysis presents mixed signals, and the valuation is fair. Earnings call insights highlight progress in some areas but also emphasize ongoing challenges. The absence of corporate events does not impact the overall assessment.

To see Spark’s full report on AHCO stock, click here.

More about AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth is a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions, including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services. The company offers a range of medical products and solutions to help patients manage chronic conditions at home and partners with a diverse network of referral sources across the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 1,497,524

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.29B

For an in-depth examination of AHCO stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue