Adani Total Gas Reports Financial Results and New Board Appointment

Adani Total Gas Ltd. ( (IN:ATGL) ) has provided an announcement.

Adani Total Gas Limited announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, during a board meeting held on October 28, 2025. The company also appointed Mr. K. Jairaj as an Additional Director for a three-year term, pending shareholder approval. These developments are expected to enhance the company’s governance and financial transparency, potentially strengthening its position in the energy sector.

More about Adani Total Gas Ltd.

Adani Total Gas Limited, formerly known as Adani Gas Ltd, operates in the energy sector, focusing on the distribution of natural gas. The company is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, and is involved in both standalone and consolidated operations to cater to the growing energy needs of the region.

Average Trading Volume: 192,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 684.9B INR

