Adani Power Plans Significant Fundraising to Boost Capital

Adani Power Limited ( (IN:ADANIPOWER) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Adani Power Limited has announced plans to raise funds by enhancing its previously approved limit for non-convertible debentures from Rs. 5,000 crores to Rs. 11,000 crores through public or private means. Additionally, the company aims to raise up to Rs. 5,000 crores by issuing equity shares or other eligible securities, subject to necessary approvals. This strategic move is likely to impact its financial strategy and market positioning positively, as it seeks to boost its capital for future projects and operations.

More about Adani Power Limited

Adani Power Limited is a company operating in the power sector, focusing on power generation and supply. It is involved in the development and operation of power projects in India, positioning itself as a major player in the energy market.

YTD Price Performance: -2.30%

Average Trading Volume: 1,031,240

Current Market Cap: 1985.9B INR

