Adani Enterprises Expands Road Transport Portfolio with New Acquisitions

Adani Enterprises Limited ( (IN:ADANIENT) ) has provided an update.

Adani Enterprises Limited announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Road Transport Limited, has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% stakes in Yashodhan Highways Private Limited and KN Highways Development Private Limited. This strategic move is aimed at expanding Adani’s footprint in the road transport sector, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions, potentially strengthening its market position and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

Adani Enterprises Limited operates in the infrastructure sector, focusing on industries such as transport, logistics, and energy. The company is known for its diverse portfolio, which includes road transport, power generation, and other infrastructure projects, positioning itself as a key player in India’s infrastructure development.

