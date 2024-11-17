AdAlta Strengthens Board with New Appointments

AdAlta Ltd. (AU:1AD) has released an update.

AdAlta Limited has bolstered its board with the appointment of two seasoned professionals, Michelle Burke and Iain Ross, as Non-Executive Directors. Burke brings extensive expertise in cell therapies and governance, while Ross offers significant experience in international life sciences and capital markets. These strategic appointments aim to strengthen AdAlta’s growth and development in the biotechnology sector.

