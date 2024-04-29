AdAlta Ltd. Advances Fibrosis Treatment, Secures Funding

AdAlta Ltd. (AU:1AD) has released an update.

AdAlta Ltd. reports a successful March quarter with completion of the Phase I extension study for AD-214, vital for advancing to Phase II trials in treating fibrotic diseases. The company has executed an MoU with SYNthesis BioVentures for developing cellular immunotherapies and secured $3.7 million in funding to further strategic initiatives. On the financial front, AdAlta maintained a healthy cash balance and extended a government loan facility, while continuing discussions for Phase II trial financing.

For further insights into AU:1AD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.