AdAlta Advances ‘East to West’ Strategy Amidst Financing Challenges

An update from AdAlta Ltd. ( (AU:1AD) ) is now available.

AdAlta Limited has made significant progress in its ‘East to West’ cellular immunotherapy strategy, executing three CAR-T term sheets and completing substantial technical due diligence. Despite a challenging financing environment, the company is working to secure funding and partnerships, including a Heads of Agreement with SYNthesis BioVentures for seed funding. AdAlta has ceased internal R&D activities to focus resources on strategic transactions and cost management, aiming to enhance shareholder value through external partnerships and funding.

More about AdAlta Ltd.

AdAlta Limited is a developer of next-generation protein and cell therapeutic products, focusing on cellular immunotherapy and antifibrotic molecules. The company is advancing its ‘East to West’ strategy, prioritizing cellular immunotherapy as a core growth area, and is also working on out-licensing its antifibrotic drug candidate, AD-214, and its anti-malarial i-body, WD-34.

YTD Price Performance: -50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 589,626

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.22M

For a thorough assessment of 1AD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue