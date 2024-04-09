Adairs Ltd Director Modifies Stake

Adairs Ltd. (AU:ADH) has released an update.

Adairs Limited’s Director Mark Ronan has executed a significant alteration in his holdings by exercising 900,000 options and subsequently selling 275,000 ordinary shares. Through a cashless exercise mechanism, he acquired 345,220 ordinary shares valued at $642,109 and sold shares for $633,884 at $2.31 each. Post transactions, Ronan’s direct holdings have decreased, while his option holdings have also been notably reduced.

