Adairs Limited to Announce 1H FY25 Financial Results

Adairs Ltd. ( (AU:ADH) ) has provided an update.

Adairs Limited announced that it will release its financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2025 on February 24, 2025. The announcement will be accompanied by a conference call for investors and analysts, hosted by the company’s CEO and CFO, providing insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Adairs Ltd.

Adairs Limited is Australia’s largest omni-channel specialty retailer of home furnishings, home furniture, and home decoration products. It owns and operates three vertically integrated brands in the Home category – Adairs, Mocka, and Focus on Furniture, offering design-led, customer-focused, and quality in-house designed products to customers in Australia and New Zealand.

YTD Price Performance: -4.40%

Average Trading Volume: 571

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €273.7M

