Adairs Limited Announces CFO Transition

Adairs Ltd. ( (AU:ADH) ) has provided an announcement.
Adairs Limited announced the departure of its Group Chief Financial Officer, Ashley Gardner, who will leave to pursue a new opportunity. Gardner has been instrumental in strengthening the company’s financial and operational foundations and driving its M&A activities. The company will begin searching for a successor to ensure a smooth transition, highlighting the importance of maintaining its strategic growth momentum.
More about Adairs Ltd.
Adairs Limited is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer operating in Australia and New Zealand, offering a diverse range of home furnishings, furniture, and home décor through its brands Adairs, Focus on Furniture, and Mocka. The company is design-led, customer-focused, and operates through owned or controlled channels.
YTD Price Performance: -23.26%
Average Trading Volume: 681,948
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$351.1M
