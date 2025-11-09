Adairs Limited Announces CFO Transition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Adairs Ltd. ( (AU:ADH) ) has provided an announcement.

Adairs Limited announced the departure of its Group Chief Financial Officer, Ashley Gardner, who will leave to pursue a new opportunity. Gardner has been instrumental in strengthening the company’s financial and operational foundations and driving its M&A activities. The company will begin searching for a successor to ensure a smooth transition, highlighting the importance of maintaining its strategic growth momentum.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ADH) stock is a Buy with a A$2.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Adairs Ltd. stock, see the AU:ADH Stock Forecast page.

More about Adairs Ltd.

Adairs Limited is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer operating in Australia and New Zealand, offering a diverse range of home furnishings, furniture, and home décor through its brands Adairs, Focus on Furniture, and Mocka. The company is design-led, customer-focused, and operates through owned or controlled channels.

YTD Price Performance: -23.26%

Average Trading Volume: 681,948

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$351.1M

For an in-depth examination of ADH stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue