Adagio Medical Restructures to Focus on FDA Approval

On February 28, 2025, Adagio Medical Holdings announced a strategic restructuring to prioritize its FULCRUM-VT US pivotal IDE trial and product design optimization program. The restructuring includes a reduction in workforce and a pause in the European launch of the vCLAS catheter, allowing the company to focus on obtaining FDA premarket approval for its VT Cryoablation System. This move is expected to position Adagio as a leader in ventricular tachycardia solutions, a historically underserved market.

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. is an early commercial stage medical device company based in Laguna Hills, California. The company specializes in developing proprietary Ultra-Low Temperature Cryoablation technology aimed at treating cardiac arrhythmias, with a particular focus on ventricular tachycardia.

YTD Price Performance: 31.62%

Average Trading Volume: 494,618

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $23.69M

