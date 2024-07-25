Adagene’s Promising Mid-Year Financials and ADG126 Update

Adagene (ADAG) has released an update.

Adagene Inc. has reported promising six-month financial results for 2024, highlighting the potential of their lead candidate, ADG126, a SAFEbody® anti-CTLA-4 therapy showing efficacy and safety in combination with pembrolizumab for various cancers including MSS colorectal cancer. The company, with a strong cash balance, is well-funded into 2026 and is set to present longer-term data at ESMO Congress 2024, showcasing ADG126’s potential as a cornerstone in immunotherapy. Notably, ADG126’s differentiated safety profile supports its use in combination with standard treatments across multiple patient populations.

For further insights into ADAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.