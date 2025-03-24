Adagene Reports 2024 Financial Results and Advances Clinical Programs

An update from Adagene ( (ADAG) ) is now available.

Adagene Inc. reported its full-year 2024 financial results and provided a corporate update, highlighting significant progress in its clinical programs. The company announced promising data from its Phase 2 trial of ADG126 in microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC), showing a 33% overall response rate. Adagene’s SAFEbody technology has been instrumental in developing masked T cell engagers with a superior safety profile, and the company is pursuing strategic partnerships to advance these programs. Financially, Adagene reported a cash balance of $85.2 million, providing a runway into late 2026, despite a net loss of $33.4 million for 2024. The company plans to expand its clinical trials and establish additional collaborations in 2025.

Adagene Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies. The company utilizes its proprietary SAFEbody technology to enhance the safety and efficacy of its therapeutic candidates, targeting various cancer indications.

