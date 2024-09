Adacel Technologies Limited (AU:ADA) has released an update.

Adacel Technologies Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of 100,000 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code ADA, with an issue date set for September 13, 2024. The application follows the processes outlined in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules and signifies a potential expansion of Adacel’s presence in the stock market.

