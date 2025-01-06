Adacel Technologies Announces ASX Delisting

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Adacel Technologies Limited ( (AU:ADA) ) has provided an announcement.

Adacel Technologies Limited has announced its voluntary suspension from trading and subsequent delisting from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This decision, made in accordance with their approved timetable from October 2024, aims to ensure an orderly market and is set to be completed by 8 January 2025. The company has informed that it is aware of no reasons or additional information that should prevent this suspension.

More about Adacel Technologies Limited

YTD Price Performance: 1.38%

Average Trading Volume: 1,175

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $22.7M

