AD1 Holdings Reports Strong Growth and Cash Surplus

AD1 Holdings Ltd concluded a prosperous quarter with a 100% year-on-year ARR growth for their Art of Mentoring division in North America, achieving a net operating cash flow surplus of $84k. The company also reported a 20% improvement in cash receipts and a 35% reduction in cash payments from continuing operations. Additionally, AD1 Holdings is progressing with rebranding efforts set to unveil in the next fiscal year.

