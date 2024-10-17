Acutus Medical Resolves Arbitration with Biotronik and VascoMed

Acutus Medical ( (AFIB) ) just unveiled an update.

Biotronik SE & Co. KG and VascoMed GmbH settled their arbitration with Acutus Medical, Inc., ending disputes over breaches in agreements related to medical devices. The settlement requires Acutus to make an initial payment of $2.6 million and additional contingent payments depending on future financial events. This resolution brings closure to the contractual disagreements and releases both parties from further claims.

