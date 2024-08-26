Acusensus Ltd Releases FY24 Financial Overview

Acusensus Ltd (AU:ACE) has released an update.

Acusensus Ltd has issued their FY24 financial results, highlighting that the information should be used alongside ASX announcements and website data for investment decisions. The company cautions that past performance is not indicative of future results and forward-looking statements are not guarantees. Acusensus also uses non-IFRS financial measures like EBITDA to assess business performance, which should be viewed as supplemental rather than a sole indicator.

