Acura Pharmaceuticals Faces Financial Challenges with New Loan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Acura Pharmaceuticals ( (ACUR) ).

Acura Pharmaceuticals has received multiple loans from Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC, totaling $8,994,279 as of October 23, 2025, with accrued interest of approximately $865,000. These funds are intended to support daily operations, but without additional financing by early November 2025, Acura may need to reduce operations or consider bankruptcy, potentially leading to a total loss of shareholder value.

More about Acura Pharmaceuticals

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $26.4K

For a thorough assessment of ACUR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue