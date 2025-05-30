Acura Pharmaceuticals Extends Promissory Note Maturity Date

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Acura Pharmaceuticals ( (ACUR) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 28, 2019, Acura Pharmaceuticals entered into a $6.0 million promissory note with John Schutte, which was later transferred to AD Pharma. By June 9, 2021, AD Pharma converted the note and accrued interest into 42,984,375 shares of Acura’s common stock. As of May 29, 2025, AD Pharma owns approximately 65% of Acura’s outstanding common stock, excluding a warrant for 10 million shares. The maturity date of a secured promissory note was extended to December 31, 2025, reflecting strategic financial adjustments.

More about Acura Pharmaceuticals

Average Trading Volume: 8,025

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.32M

