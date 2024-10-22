Acumentis Group Limited Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results

Acumentis Group Limited (AU:ACU) has released an update.

Acumentis Group Limited has shown a strong financial performance in 2024, with a 5% rise in operating revenues and an 18% increase in non-mortgage revenues. The acquisition of Gill Wright & Associates has diversified their services nationally, enhancing their valuation capabilities. The company also announced its first dividend since 2019, signaling recovery and a commitment to sustainable growth and shareholder value.

