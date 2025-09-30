Acumentis Group Limited Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Acumentis Group Limited ( (AU:ACU) ).

Acumentis Group Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is now available on their website. This statement outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations, highlighting its commitment to transparency and accountability. The governance statement has been approved by the board, ensuring that the company maintains solid foundations for management and oversight, and complies with the necessary ASX listing rules. This release underscores Acumentis’s dedication to maintaining robust governance practices, which is crucial for its operations and stakeholder trust.

More about Acumentis Group Limited

Acumentis Group Limited operates in the real estate services industry, providing property valuation and advisory services. The company is focused on delivering comprehensive property solutions across Australia, catering to a diverse range of clients including government, corporate, and private sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 277,034

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$16.5M

