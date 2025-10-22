Acumentis Group Limited Faces First Strike at 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Acumentis Group Limited ( (AU:ACU) ).

At the 2025 Annual General Meeting, Acumentis Group Limited announced that all resolutions, including resolutions 1 through 4, were passed by shareholders. However, resolution 1 received more than 25% of votes against it, marking a first strike under the Corporations Act, 2001. This outcome could have implications for the company’s governance and shareholder relations, highlighting potential areas of concern among investors.

Acumentis Group Limited is a prominent player in the property valuation industry, providing commercial and residential valuations, research, and property advice. The company serves a diverse clientele, including major banks, financial institutions, property developers, and government entities, with a network of 40 offices and over 300 staff across Australia. It is noted for being the only independent, locally owned, ASX-listed property valuation company in the country.

