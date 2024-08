AcuityAds Holdings (TSE:ILLM) has released an update.

AcuityAds Holdings announced a mixed second quarter of 2024 with a revenue dip to $29.2 million but saw a significant 61% increase in self-service revenue. Despite overall lower sales, the company achieved an 11% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA, primarily due to reduced operating costs and a new focus on sales initiatives for self-service and managed services.

