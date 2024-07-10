Acuity RM Group Announces Growth and Innovation

Drumz (GB:ACRM) has released an update.

Acuity RM Group plc has reported significant milestones in their Annual General Meeting, including a 45% increase in order values and substantial growth in H1 and Q2 of 2024, with further positive developments forecasted over the next 12 months. A £1 million fund was raised to invest in various business developments, including a new counter-terrorism product, STORM, and a redevelopment of their core risk management software, STREAM. The company is focused on accelerating revenue growth and enhancing their software to maintain a competitive edge in the GRC market.

For further insights into GB:ACRM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.