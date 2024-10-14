ActivEX Expands Mining Footprint in Queensland

ActivEX Limited (AU:AIV) has released an update.

ActivEX Limited has expanded its exploration territory with the grant of a second Exploration Permit for Minerals (EPM), enlarging its reach to 633 square kilometers in Central Queensland for rare earth elements (REE) and base metals. The company’s Aramac Project demonstrates promising initial assay results, particularly in REE potential, with a 55km target length now identified for exploration. Plans for 2024/2025 include a comprehensive desktop study, field-based geological studies, and broad-spaced aircore drilling to further explore these targets.

