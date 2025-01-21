ActivEX Announces High-Grade Gold Drilling Success at Mt Hogan

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

ActivEX Limited ( (AU:AIV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ActivEX Limited has announced high-grade gold drilling results from the Mt Hogan historic gold mine, part of its Gilberton gold project. The company completed a 2,416m RC drilling program, confirming exceptional high-grade gold intercepts across multiple zones. This milestone marks a significant step in defining a JORC-compliant gold resource, with future plans to conduct HQ core drilling for deeper insights. The 2025 exploration strategy targets a 10km zone along the Mt Hogan Granite, building on insights from the 2024 drilling program. This development strengthens ActivEX’s position in the gold exploration industry and demonstrates its commitment to advancing the Gilberton Gold Project for the benefit of its stakeholders.

More about ActivEX Limited

ActivEX Limited is a leader in mineral exploration focusing on discovering high-value mineral resources. The company emphasizes sustainability and innovation, aiming to deliver lasting value to shareholders and positively influence the communities where it operates.

Average Trading Volume: 285,625

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.51M

Find detailed analytics on AIV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.